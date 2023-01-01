Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson announces first solo album since 2005

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson has announced his first solo album in almost two decades.

The heavy metal legend will release 'The Mandrake Project' - the follow-up to 2005's 'Tyranny of Souls' - in 2024 and says it's been a deeply "personal" experience making it.

He said in a statement: “This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. As for what The Mandrake Project actually is… all will be revealed soon!”

Bruce is planning to hit the road in support of the LP.

He teased: “I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. We’re planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can!”

Bruce's album news comes after Iron Maiden's drummer Nicko McBrain revealed he was paralysed by a stroke months before the band started rehearsals for their tour.

Speaking for the first time about his health scare last month, the 71-year-old rocker told fans he feared his career was over after he lost movement on the right side of his body in January.

He said in a video statement on his Instagram – made after 10 weeks of “intense therapy” ahead of his group’s ‘The Future Past Tour 2023’: “The reason I’m writing to you all today is to let you know of a very serious health problem that I have been through.

“In January I had a stroke, thank the Lord it was a minor one referred to as a TIA (transient ischaemic attack.)

“It left me paralysed... with the love and support from my wife, Rebecca and family, my doctors, especially Julie my OT (Occupational Therapist), and my Maiden family I was able to bounce back to somewhere near 70 per cent recovered.

“I feel it’s important to let you know about this now instead of earlier as I was mainly concerned with doing my job and concentrating on getting back to 100 per cent fitness.

“I’m not there yet but by the grace of God I’m getting better and stronger as the weeks go by.

“Thank you all for a most wonderful and magical tour so far, you have all been so amazing.

“Well that’s it from me. God bless you all, stay safe and well and I look forward to seeing you all somewhere in time.”