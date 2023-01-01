Nicki Minaj seemingly addresses husband's house arrest

Nicki Minaj has seemingly responded to her husband Kenneth Petty's house arrest.

After news broke on Thursday that the Super Freaky Girl rapper's husband had been placed under house arrest, the singer took to her Instagram Story with a response.

"Can't call the cops every time you flop," she wrote alongside a string of laughing emojis. "Just saying."

According to a court order filed in the Central District of California, Petty was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest after he violated the terms of his probation by publicly sending threats to Migos rapper Offset on social media earlier this month.

The order stated that Petty "was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record".

In the clip, Petty and his associates could be seen outside a hotel where Offset was reportedly staying. He could be heard saying, "Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p***y."

Petty was placed on a three-year probation in July 2022 for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Petty and Offset's wives, Minaj and Cardi B, have an ongoing feud, with Cardi telling Minaj over Instagram in 2018, "You lie so much you can't even keep up with your f**king lies."