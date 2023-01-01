Cardi B praises husband Offset on their sixth wedding anniversary

Cardi B has heaped praise on her husband Offset on their sixth wedding anniversary.

The WAP singer, 30, took to Instagram on Thursday to show off a floral display that her rapper spouse, 31, surprised her with for the couple's anniversary.

"Thank you sooo much baby," Cardi captioned the post. "Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children."

"I love so many things about you," the Drip hitmaker continued. "I love the fact that I'm with a grown ass man that's going to provide, protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence my weakness and all this A**!!"

Cardi went on to tell her husband that she was thankful for how he studies her and her favourite things.

"I love that you into details like me because it's always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall Happy anniversary to US," the star closed the post.

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017 after having their first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston in February of that year.

The couple are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, five, and son Wave Set Cephus, two.

Offset is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus, 13, and Kody Cephus, eight, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, eight, from previous relationships.