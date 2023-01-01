Lizzo sued by former stylist over alleged 'illegal work environment'

Lizzo has been sued by her former stylist Asha Daniels.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the Rumours hitmaker’s former stylist Asha Daniels has filed a lawsuit against the singer for allegedly creating “a sexualized, racially charged and illegal work environment”.

Daniels alleged in the suit that Lizzo didn’t stop her management team from mistreating others who worked under them. She named other team members including wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura in the lawsuit.

The stylist recalled that Nomura made “racist and fatphobic comments” and said cruel things about Lizzo’s backup dancers “on multiple occasions”, along with insisting that Daniels be let go.

She also claimed that tour manager Carlina Gugliotta referred to her as “crazy”.

Lizzo’s legal team issued a response to the lawsuit.

“As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honour by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo,” they said. “We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None.”