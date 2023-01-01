Will Smith announces hip-hop podcast

Will Smith is set to host a new limited series podcast titled Class of '88.

On Thursday, the 54-year-old announced that he will be hosting a new podcast series, Class of '88, which will celebrate hip-hop from 1988 and will feature iconic artists including Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Rakim, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels and more.

"Hip-hop has been a central part of my life for over four decades," Will has said. "I'm hyped to share my first-hand experiences and those of some of hip-hop's greatest legends as we delve into the origins of one of the most influential genres of music in history."

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star will take a deep dive into the hip-hop music that was created in 1988, which was a defining year for the genre.

The former rapper will share his own perspective on the industry at that time as he was a member of the well-known hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince. The duo, who released five studio albums, began making music together in 1985. Will then began his solo career in 1997 with Men in Black, the theme song for the film of the same name. The track topped charts in multiple regions across the world.

The episodes are set to include interviews, untold stories, archival material and personal recounts from the actor/musician himself.

The podcast series, which will be made up of eight episodes, will be produced by Wondery, Audible, Westbrook and Awfully Nice.

Class of '88 will be released on 26 October on Amazon Music and Audible.