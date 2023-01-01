Delta Goodrem announces engagement

Delta Goodrem is engaged to Matthew Copley.

The Australian singer took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and her long-time partner, guitarist Matthew, are engaged.

"My best friend asked me to marry him," Delta, 38, wrote alongside a photo of her and Matthew sharing a kiss in front of a picturesque sunset in Malta.

The musician also posted a video of her showing off her sparkling engagement ring with a band playing live music in the background.

The comments section of the post was soon full of congratulations for the newly engaged couple.

Singer Rachael Leahcar wrote, "DIBS ON WEDDING SINGER!!! Congrats girl, that's so very special and I'm so, so happy for you both! He seems like a lovely chap and you make a gorgeous couple."

While Amy Shark, also a musician, commented, "Congratulations!!!" followed by several heart emojis.

The former Neighbours star has kept her relationship with her now-fiancé very private since they started dating in late 2017. In 2018, she told InStyle Australia that she had made a "conscious decision" to not discuss her love life.

She stated, "I made a (choice) that I'm not even going to comment 'yes' or 'no'... I've said nothing for three or four years."

However, during an interview in February this year with Australian Women's Weekly, Delta revealed, "He's my guitarist, I met him through music."

Delta has previously been in relationships with Brian McFadden and Nick Jonas.