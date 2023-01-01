Duran Duran reunite with Nile Rodgers and Andy Taylor on Black Moonlight

Duran Duran have reunited with longtime collaborator Nile Rodgers and former guitarist Andy Taylor on their latest single, ‘Black Moonlight’.



It’s the latest track taken from their upcoming Halloween collection 'Danse Macabre'.



CHIC legend Nile has worked with the pop legends countless times over the years, most notably on their 1986 LP ‘Notorious’.



Keyboardist Nick Rhodes said: “Nile Rogers is a force of nature. When we get into a room, we start playing, and magic happens. Nile always says that CHIC is his first band, and Duran Duran is his second. Thematically, I personally prefer the moon to the sun. Simon took the idea and ran with it.”



Frontman Simon Le Bon added: “’Black Moonlight’ is this classic Duran Duran-Nile Rodgers collaboration. When Nile started playing his guitar in the studio, he really inspired everyone with his riff, and the song just kind of wrote itself.”



It's the second of three brand-new songs to be released from the spooktacular record.



The recently released titular lead single features former bandmate Warren Cuccurullo on guitar, in their first collaboration since 2001.



The 'Wild Boys' hitmakers have also put their spin on Billie Eilish’s 'Bury A Friend', 'Psycho Killer' by Talking Heads, with Victoria De Angelis of Maneskin, The Rolling Stones’ 'Paint It Black', 'Spellbound' by Siouxsie and the Banshees, and many more.



It also features new versions of 'Nightboat' and 'Secret Oktober 31st'.



The record - which arrives in full on October 27 - is inspired by a pair of Halloween-themed shows in Las Vegas last year, where they donned ghoulish outfits and performed covers of 'Spellbound', 'Ghost Town' by The Specials and 'Super Freak' by Rick James.







'Danse Macabre' track-listing:



1. 'Nightboat'



2. 'Black Moonlight'



3.'Love Voudou'



4. 'Bury A Friend'



5. 'Supernature'



6. 'Danse Macabre'



7. 'Secret Oktober 31st'



8. 'Ghost Town'



9. 'Paint It Black'



10. 'Super Lonely Freak'



11. 'Spellbound'



12. 'Psycho Killer' (feat. Victoria De Angelis)



13. 'Confession in the Afterlife'