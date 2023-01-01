Lorde has been living and working on new music in London

Lorde has been working on new music whilst living in London.

The 'Green Light' singer revealed in a new email newsletter to fans that she has been living in the British capital since May.

She began: “Things feel clear here. I haven’t seen many friends; mostly, I’m alone with my thoughts.

“I go swimming, I go to work, I walk home or take the train, I eat in my kitchen, I go to bed thinking about what I’m making. I’m starting to miss my friends and family, like a vitamin I’m deficient in.”

The New Zealand-born star's last studio effort was 2021's 'Solar Power'.

Lorde also revealed in the same update that she has been battling a mystery illness.

The 26-year-old singer - whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - stopped taking her regular medication less than a week ago after spending more than a decade on it and has suddenly found herself becoming ill on several occasions ever since.

She penned: "The little yellow pill I took every morning for thousands of mornings since I was 15. My gut isn’t working properly, my skin is worse than ever, I’ve gotten sick half a dozen times."

The 'Royals' hitmaker went on to explain to fans that she has "never really listened" to her body and has been trying to use this year to focus on her health after "ignoring" it for so long.

She said: " I realised earlier this year that listening to my body is hard for me, it’s something I never really learned how to do. I’ve been trying to teach myself that this year, but it’s been hard actually, pretty confronting, has made me fully aware of all the times I ignored it or didn’t give it what it needed, shamed it for a fight or flight response, took a handful of pills and pushed through."

However, despite her woes, the Grammy-winning star is determined to reflect on 2023 with "fondness" but admitted it has nevertheless been "hard" to go through with initially.

She said: "I know I’m gonna look back on this year with fondness and a bit of awe, knowing it was the year that locked everything into place, the year that transitioned me from my childhood working decade to the one that comes next — one that even through all this, I’m so excited for. It’s just hard when you’re in it."