Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty placed under house arrest for threatening Offset

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to 120 days of house arrest for appearing to threaten Offset on social media.

In a court order filed in the Central District of California on Wednesday, Petty's probation officer stated that he violated the terms of his probation by appearing in social media videos in which he and his associates appeared to threaten Migos rapper Offset.

"Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record," the order reads. "This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty's willingness to comply with the Court's orders. As such, the Probation Officer believes placement in the Location Monitoring Program will effectively allow for closer monitoring of Mr. Petty's activities, limit his movements, provide a sanction for his non-compliance, and hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, was mentioned in the order.

In social media clips posted on 16 September, Petty and his associates can be seen outside of a New York City hotel where Offset was believed to be staying. Among the threatening comments, Petty said, "Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p**sy!"

Petty, who married Minaj in 2019, was sentenced to three years of probation in July last year for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Petty spent four years in prison in New York after being convicted of the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995.

Offset is married to Cardi B, who has a long-running feud with Minaj.