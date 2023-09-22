Take That appear to tease 2024 UK football stadium tour

Take That have seemingly teased a UK football stadium tour.

The band's logo has been projected onto several football stadiums, including Plymouth Argyle's Home Park, Swansea City, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons, Middlesbrough FC, Southampton FC and Bristol City.

Frontman Gary Barlow shared the series of pictures of the projections on his Instagram Stories.

A tour is yet to be announced.

However, according to DevonLive, it will take place in 2024 and be officially announced imminently.

Take That have also teased 13-second snippet a new song called 'Windows', which arrives in full on Friday (22.09.23).

The 'Back For Good' hitmakers inked a new deal with EMI Music Publishing earlier this year, and their upcoming LP will mark their first full length collection since signing on the dotted line.

Gary's bandmate Howard Donald - who completes the current lineup alongside Mark Owen - previously hinted at a "new direction" with the new tunes and teased that the album is "sounding absolutely brilliant".

He said: "We went out to Savannah (in Georgia) to actually record an album. We all did all our own stuff and we wrote together.

"We're pretty much in there, now. We're not far from finished. We're very excited because it's kind of a new direction for us as well.

"There are some cracking songs, well, I've got to say that. It's sounding absolutely brilliant."

The pop trio reunited onstage at the King's Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in May, where they gave the live debut of their dance version of their track 'Greatest Day' with Calum Scott and DJ Robin Schulz.