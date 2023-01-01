BTS to renew contracts with BigHit Music

BTS are set to renew their contracts with BigHit Music.

All seven members of the K-Pop boy band - RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook - will "sequentially" renew their contracts to align with when their mandated military service ends.

The label will work with the group “on their future releases from 2025 onwards.”

A statement from Big Hit’s parent company HYBE obtained by Variety read: “BigHit Music will take into consideration the military service status of some of the members and plans to sign with each BTS member sequentially.

“The members who are currently serving in the military will have completed their military duty by the start of the renewed exclusive contract period in 2025.”

Suga, 30, is the latest member to enlist with his military service due to begin on September 22.

The septet announced their hiatus during their annual FESTA dinner last year, which celebrated the hugely popular band’s ninth anniversary.

As well as focusing on solo projects, all seven members of the group are to fulfil their mandatory duties to South Korea - which ask all able-bodied men to serve for 18 to 21 months before their 31st birthday - which meant that the oldest member Jin had to enlist just before his 30th birthday in December.

Considering their military service, the 'Butter' hitmakers are no longer able to perform until 2025.

An announcement from Big Hit Music stated: "He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government.

"Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

"Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

The announcement was made on the band's social media pages in the wake of their free concert to support South Korea's World Expo bid in Busan towards the end of October.

The statement read: "Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere.

"BIG HIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that's now."

It had been thought the group might be exempted from military service under plans put forward by South Korea's Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Hwang Hee, on the grounds they had already served their country through their huge global success, and other exceptional citizens, such as Olympians and classical musicians had been excused.

However, the plan was met with opposition from many people who had completed their service.