Ozzy Osbourne insists next spinal surgery will be his last

Ozzy Osbourne has asserted that his next spinal surgery will be his last.

During Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the Black Sabbath singer opened up about his upcoming fourth surgery, which is related to his 2003 quad bike accident.

"Tomorrow I have my final surgery on my neck," Ozzy said. "It is gonna be the final surgery because I can't do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I'm not doing it anymore. I can't."

After his son Jack Osbourne asked how he was feeling about preparing for the procedure, Ozzy responded, "It's alright. It's just like going over for a f**king haircut now."

Although he claimed to have "improved somewhat", the singer admitted, "My feet feel like I've got bricks tied to them when I'm walking... I walked upstairs today and downstairs for the first time in a while, and my feet feel like I've got diving boots on when I'm walking. I think it's the nerves... Then I was thinking, maybe I just need to get up off my a*s and walk around the block a few times."

He also told critics to "f**k off" when writing about his recent health battles, assuring them that he's "far from being on my last leg".

The rocker suffered an ATV accident in 2003, after which he had metal rods installed into his body. In 2019, Ozzy suffered a fall which dislodged the metal rods - requiring more surgery.

In the relaunched podcast's first episode, Ozzy, 74, detailed his ongoing health issues.

"I'm going for an epidural soon because what they've discovered is the neck has been fixed," he said at the time. "Below the neck there's two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there's nothing left of 'em."

In 2020, Ozzy revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease the year before.