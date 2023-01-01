Stray Kids cancel performances after 'minor' car collision

Stray Kids have cancelled two performances after three members of the group were involved in a car collision.

JYP Entertainment revealed in a statement obtained by Billboard on Wednesday that three members of the eight-piece K-pop group were involved in a "minor car collision" on Tuesday night.

Bandmates Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin, who were in the car accident, later "received a thorough medical examination" when admitted to a hospital.

"None of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured," the spokesperson said in the statement. "As they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being."

Two of the group's upcoming performances have been cancelled as a result of the incident, including Milan Fashion Week and Seungmin's Birthday YouTube Live.

Their upcoming performance at the Global Citizen Festival on 23 September will now feature Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN performing as 3RACHA.

"We apologise for causing fans to worry with such sudden news," the statement concluded. "JYPE will place the artists' health as the highest priority, and will provide everything we can to support their recovery."