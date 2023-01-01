Lana Del Rey reveals why she rarely performs on TV

Lana Del Rey has explained why she rarely performs on television.

Back in 2012, the acclaimed singer, 38, performed her songs Blue Jeans and Video Games on Saturday Night Live. Her appearance was later labelled one of "the worst performances" in the show's history.

In a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, Lana revealed that - despite many offers - the SNL backlash played a role in her decision to no longer perform her songs on TV.

"The offers are there. I think I've done two (TV performances)? Maybe that's something else I'll grow into more, like touring. And don't get me wrong. I toured for nine years of my life. It was nonstop. It was tough," she told the publication.

Lana continued, "But you know in your heart when it's the right time. And it's never been the right time. Maybe now, even if I didn't feel confident, I would do it anyway. But there was a reason not to feel confident."

The hitmaker added that she wasn't sure if audiences would be receptive to her now, but was hopeful they'd be more understanding about her since there were more people like her now.

"I didn't know if it would be received well," she confessed. "But there's a lot of weirdos out there now, so, we're fine. We're in good company."

The singer has been touring the US in promotion of her new album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., which was released in March.