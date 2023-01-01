Lil' Kim blasts Ebony magazine cover

Lil' Kim has responded to criticism over her most recent magazine cover.

The 49-year-old rapper posed for this month's cover for Ebony Magazine, which caused a stir as many believed the photo was heavily edited.

The cover image shows Kim sitting on the floor wearing a pink silk dress with a matching scarf draped over her head and shoulders. The look was completed with a glamorous crown.

Soon after the cover was unveiled in early September, many criticised the image for being airbrushed and some oven wondered if it was created with AI (artificial intelligence) technology.

One X/Twitter user said, "This retouch is so bad, I thought it was AI. Somebody pls tell me it is. QUICKLY."

The musician took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to address the cover, writing, "Who is this?! Cuz that's not the photo I approved or any other content they've put out."

She continued, "I always told Ebony it looked like a painting but they didn't wanna listen. They said they loved it. It's the sabotage for me. The funny s**t about this, is that this is their retoucher!

The Lady Marmalade hitmaker appeared to be responding to Ebony's photography director who shot the cover, Keith Major, who had previously stated of the picture, "Man, she wanted to be in control of the retouching so this is what we got."