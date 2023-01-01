Ed Sheeran secretly recorded live versions of Autumn Variations in fans' homes

Ed Sheeran has secretly recorded live versions of his upcoming Autumn Variations songs in his fans' homes.

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming album Autumn Variations, Ed, 32, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that he has been surprising fans by performing in their houses to create live versions of his new tracks.

"So I did some surprise pop up gigs in fans houses, secretly recording a live album of Autumn Variations where each song is recorded in a different fans living room, but all of it was a total surprise (sic)," the singer wrote alongside a video of him singing and playing the keyboard in an emotional fan's living room.

"We got to @kariconaway 's house at the end of the day, and I instantly knew it was gonna be a fun one. They had cats, friendship bracelets and some fruit drinks to start, but once I'd played the Autumn song I said take me on a tour, and when I went into her room I saw a piano," he continued.

The Shape of You hitmaker explained that the fan invited him to play her keyboard, which he doesn't usually play, with the exception of his 2011 track Wake Me Up.

"She asked if I could play and I said 'not really but I kinda play on wake me up', so here I am playing Wake Me Up, for all the Plus fans out there," he wrote.

Ed concluded the caption, "The fan living room live Autumn Variations album coming soon, proper album out 29th September go preorder you legends."

Autumn Variations will be the singer's second album release of the year, following Subtract, which came out in May.