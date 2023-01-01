Oasis to reissue 1998 compilation album The Masterplan

Oasis are set to reissue their 1998 B-sides album, 'The Masterplan'.

On November 3, fans will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the hit compilation comprising of gems from the Britpop legends' first three albums, 1994's 'Definitely Maybe', 1995's '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' and 1997's 'Be Here Now'.

For the first time, the songs will be available as one collection with remastered audio.

The formats include CD, cream cassette, and limited-edition double vinyl formats in heavyweight silver, green and black, marble and black.

The B-Sides include Noel's solo acoustic tune, 'Talk Tonight', plus the likes of 'Acquiesce', ‘Stay Young ', ‘Listen Up’, ‘Going Nowhere’, ‘Fade Away’, ‘Rockin’ Chair', and the titular track, the latter of which ex-guitarist and chief songwriter Noel, 56, has often admitted was far too good to be released as a B-side first.

It happens to be a song that doesn't feature his arch-nemesis sibling and the group's former frontman Liam, 50, nor bassist Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan, 52, and Noel plays the bass himself.

In a 2020 interview with Music Week, Noel recalled: "The singles had to have three B-sides and I was always coming up two songs short. I remember writing The Masterplan at home in Camden and then going to Maison Rouge [Studios] in Fulham the next day and playing it on an acoustic guitar to silence. I'd write The Masterplan, Talk Tonight or Half The World Away and nobody would say, 'Do you want to hold that back?' It's only as the years have gone along that I've realised that was mental. But we were all mad in the '90s – Alan McGee was off his t**s and he was running the label."

'The Masterplan' was a B-side to their timeless classic 'Wonderwall'.

Regardless of not being released as singles, the B-sides of 'The Masterplan' have still been lauded as some of the group's best songs.

Upon its release in 1998, 'The Masterplan' reached number two in the Official UK Album Chart, selling around 122,000 copies in its first week. It has since gone triple platinum and shifted more than three million copies worldwide.

Four songs from the album appear on the 2006 compilation album 'Stop the Clocks'.

Pre-order formats and listen to the album via oasismusic.lnk.to/themasterplan25.

Visit www.oasisinet.com for details and follow #TheMasterplan25 for all anniversary activity.

'Oasis – The Masterplan (Remastered Edition)' tracklisting:

01 Acquiesce (Remastered)

02 Underneath The Sky (Remastered)

03 Talk Tonight (Remastered)

04 Going Nowhere (Remastered)

05 Fade Away (Remastered)

06 The Swamp Song (Remastered)

07 I Am The Walrus - Live Glasgow Cathouse June '94 (Remastered)

08 Listen Up (Remastered)

09 Rockin' Chair (Remastered)

10 Half The World Away (Remastered)

11 (It's Good) To Be Free (Remastered)

12 Stay Young (Remastered)

13 Headshrinker (Remastered)

14 The Masterplan (Remastered)