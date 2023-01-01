Bugzy Malone post-horror quad bike crash: 'I was really quite insecure with my position in the game as a rapper and as a person'

Bugzy Malone lost all his confidence in his rapping and his identity after his horror quad bike crash.

The 32-year-old star - whose real name is Aaron Davis - was riding the bike in Bury, Greater Manchester, in 2020, when he collided with an Audi and subsequently suffered a bleed on the brain.

Police released a statement and confirmed that the injuries were "not believed to be life-threatening".

However, Bugzy later revealed he was left "unconscious" and "sustained serious injuries".

The following year, he returned with his second studio album 'The Resurrection', but he wasn't happy with how the record turned out because he was feeling "really quite insecure".

However, he's since regained his confidence and is proud of the new music he has coming out.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “The Resurrection is not that good. I was really quite insecure with my position in the game as a rapper and as a person.

“I put a lot of my identity into being a guy that could look after myself, so when I was smashed to bits I didn’t know how to react. It took me a while to get my confidence back. But now I’ve made something serious.”

Bugzy is lucky to be alive and preaches about the importance of remaining "positive" and focusing on "doing better".

He explained: “You get people that haven’t yet become positive or understand the effect of positivity in life which is why I talk about being inspired, it’s a mind-set.

“Because I’ve done well for myself people think I’m superhuman but I’m not. I just try to focus on doing better than what I’ve done before."

Alongside a series of snaps from the incident and one of him in his hospital bed with a number of cuts and stitches on his face, Bugyz had wrote on Instagram at the time: "They tell me I'm lucky to be alive but although I sustained serious injuries at the time I lost consciousness so I don't remember much, what I do remember is the none stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support!

"Lock down ain't easy because boredom causes the craziest problems, but be safe regardless. (sic)"