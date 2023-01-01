Liam Payne 'doing so much better' following hospitalisation

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has assured his fans that the singer is "doing so much better" following his hospitalisation.

The former One Direction singer reportedly fell ill on a trip to Lake Como in Italy with Kate and was rushed to a medical facility in an ambulance with agonising kidney pain earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Kate offered a health update on TikTok and revealed that the Strip That Down singer has been discharged from hospital.

"I've gotten a lot of comments about Liam asking how he's doing and I just want to let everybody know that he's doing so much better. He's out of the hospital and he's in good hands," she shared.

In addition, a source told The Sun that the 30-year-old is now back in the U.K. and recovering in his mansion outside of London.

"All last week Liam received around the clock care but to the relief of everyone he has now been discharged," the source said. "He is now back home in England recovering well at his mansion in the home counties and on the mend.

"Kate stayed out in Italy at their hotel in Lake Como while he was in hospital which meant that they were able to come back to the UK."

Weeks before his health scare in Italy, Liam had been hospitalised with a serious kidney infection. In late August, he announced that he had to postpone his South American tour in order to "rest and recover".