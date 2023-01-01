J Balvin's new album is 'a lot of greatness'

J Balvin is "excited" about his next album because it features "a lot of greatness".

The 38-year-old Latin star has been busy working on his sixth studio record - the follow-up to 2021's 'Jose' - and while it does not yet have a title or a release date reports suggest it's due to land in the autumn and Balvin is adamant it will be worth the wait because he's been keen to "reinvent" himself.

He added to PEOPLE: "I'm excited. It's a lot of greatness."

It will be his first album since he became a first-time dad after welcoming his son Rio in June 2021 with his model girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, and Balvin is adamant his life has completely changed in the last two years.

He added: "A lot of things changed. I'm just a different person. I grew up some more. I still have a lot of things that I have to adapt to ... I have to change. Like definitely getting in the space to take a minute and say: 'We need to have fun and not everything is work'."

Balvin recently released his new single 'Dientes' - a collaboration with Usher and DJ Khaled - which is a interpolation of Usher's 2004 track 'Yeah!' and the musician hopes the song resonates with fans all over the world.

He added: "I'm Latino but I make music for the whole world. I want people from Japan, people from Indonesia and Australia to mesh with the music. I think ['Dientes'] achieved that."

Much of the star's new album was recorded during a month-long trip to London, and Balvin previously told Billboard the record took inspiration from the city's nightlife and actually tested out many of the tracks in clubs there during the recording process.

He explained: "We wanted to see fan reaction and it was amazing.”

Balvin added that he wanted to create a record which brings joy to listeners following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added: "We decided, from within ourselves, to focus on giving happiness to our listeners and change the vibe from negative to positive."