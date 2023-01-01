Shakira, Karol G and Bad Bunny nominated for 2023 Latin Grammy Awards

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Shakira, Karol G and Bad Bunny are among the stars nominated for this year's Latin Grammy Awards.
Both Shakira and Karol G are up for seven awards each. The Colombian singers will go head-to-head for Record of the Year, with Karol recognised for her ballad Mientras Me Curo Del Cora and Shakira nominated for Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.
The duo also share a nomination for Song of the Year for their collaboration, TQG, however, Shakira is also nominated another two times in the same category for Acróstico and Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.
Global sensation Bad Bunny has a handful of nominations this year via guest appearances on Grupo Frontera's Un X100to (Song of the Year, Best Regional Song), Eladio Carrión's Coco Chanel (Best Rap/Hip Hop Song), and Arcángel's La Jumpa (Best Urban Fusion/Performance, Best Urban Song).
Texas-bred songwriter-producer Édgar Barrera scored the most nods this year with 13 nominations, including four nominations in the top general categories.
The ceremony will be held on Thursday 16 November at the Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain - the first time the awards have been held outside of the United States.
Here are the nominees in the three top categories:
Record of the Year:
Bizarrap featuring Shakira - Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53
Christina Aguilera - No Es Que Te Extrañe
Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra - Si Tú Me Quieres
Karol G - Mientras Me Curo del Cora
Lasso - Ojos Marrones
Maluma & Marc Anthony - La Fórmula
Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores
Pablo Alborán - Carretera y Manta
Paula Arenas featuring Jesús Navarro - Déjame Llorarte
Rosalía - Despechá
Album of the Year:
Andrés Cepeda - Décimo Cuarto
Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
Carlos Vives - Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Fito Paez - Eadda9223
Juanes - Vida Cotidiana
Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito
Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores
Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
Ricky Martin - Play
Song of the Year:
Bizarrap Featuring Shakira - Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53
Camilo & Alejandro Sanz - NASA
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola
Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra - Si Tú Me Quieres
Grupo Frontera featuring Bad Bunny - Un X100to
Karol G featuring Shakira - TQG
Lasso - Ojos Marrones
Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores
Pablo Alborán featuring Maria Becerra - Amigos
Shakira - Acróstico