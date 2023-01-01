Sum 41's Deryck Whibley shares health update following hospitalisation

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has shared an update on his health after being admitted to hospital last week with pneumonia.

The Fat Lip singer, who was released from hospital over the weekend, posted a message to the band's X/Twitter account in which he thanked fans for showing him "so much love and support".

"Although I'm not out of the woods yet and have been told to be prepared for a bit of roller coaster sickness over the next couple of weeks, I'm staying positive and doing my best to get through all of this," Deryck wrote.

He continued, "I'm still bed ridden, having a hard time breathing, tight chest pains and some pretty wild fever dreams, that I guess are keeping this whole thing somewhat entertaining. I'm in the best hands and am on the right medicine."

The rocker then added he plans on being his "absolute best" for when Sum 41 perform at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas next month.

"That's my goal," he closed the post. "Thank you, so much love Deryck."

Deryck was previously hospitalised in 2014 for severe liver and kidney damage caused by alcohol abuse.

Back in May, Sum 41 announced that they were to split up following a final run of live tour dates.