Megan Thee Stallion speaks out after her viral VMAs moment with Justin Timberlake

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out after her viral VMAs moment with Justin Timberlake.

Following rumours the two musicians had a heated exchange at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Megan has clarified that they were not arguing.

"We got to go bring sexy back, so I'm excited," the 28-year-old recently told Us Weekly. "I definitely want to do a song with him."

The pair went viral after a clip showed Justin leaning over to speak to Megan, who pointed her finger and shook her head vigorously as she spoke to the NSYNC star and his bandmate Joey Fatone. She then turned away, looking irritated.

"I don't have any apps on my phone right now, like social media-wise, so I didn't know what the hell anybody was talking about. And my friend called me, she's like, 'Were you arguing with Justin Timberlake?' I said, 'Why would you ask me that? Like, in what world would they say (I'd) be arguing with Justin Timberlake? What are you talking about?'" Megan recalled.

She added, "Then when somebody showed me the video I was like, 'Oh, my God! I talk with my hands! I'm not tussling with no damn Justin Timberlake.'"

The Savage rapper told the outlet that she and Justin, 42, were bonding over their shared astrological sign, Aquarius. She added that she also had trouble hearing him during their chat.

"I was just telling him, like, 'No, no, no. I can't hear you. I have my in-ears in. This meeting right here does not count. I'm going to meet you after this,'" she recalled.

Megan attended the ceremony to perform Bongos, her latest collaboration with Cardi B, for the first time.