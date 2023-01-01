Sean 'Diddy' Combs calls MTV Global Icon Award 'one of the biggest honours'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reflected on being honoured with the Global Icon Award at the recent MTV Video Music Awards.

The I'll Be Missing You rapper spoke with Extra TV on Monday about how it felt to be recognised with the award earlier this month.

"I ain't gonna lie, it is like I'm living the dream," the 53-year-old star told the outlet. "You have to understand just being from Harlem, just being a kid growing up watching MTV... it is like one of the biggest honours I could ever imagine receiving."

In the interview, the hip-hop mogul also discussed the release of The Love Album: Off the Grid, his first solo album since 2006's Press Play.

"It's something that sort of hits you like boom. It is time. It is time to put the cape back on," Diddy explained of the album's timing. "Time to spread the love. Time to lift up the frequency."

The project features collaborations with Mary J. Blige, Babyface, 21 Savage, French Montana and Justin Bieber, among others.

Speaking of the Sorry singer, the rapper added, "A lot of people see Justin as a pop artist, but I know Justin from him singing R&B to me when he was just coming up in the game."

The Love Album: Off the Grid was released on 15 September.