Travis Scott sits for deposition over deadly Astroworld crowd crush

Travis Scott was questioned under oath on Monday over the deadly crowd surge at his 2021 Astroworld festival.

According to The Associated Press, the Sicko Mode rapper was questioned for around eight hours in Houston, Texas on Monday in a civil deposition relating to hundreds of lawsuits filed against him following the festival disaster on 5 November 2021.

"Travis Scott's deposition is typical legal procedure. What is not typical is how the media continues to focus on him despite being cleared of any wrongdoing by extensive government investigations, including by the Houston Police Department," Scott's spokesperson Ted Anastasiou told the news agency in a statement. "Travis is fully cooperating with the legal process while still remaining committed to his tour in support of his record-breaking album, Utopia, and his charitable efforts to support at-risk communities."

The crowd crush occurred during Scott's headlining set at NRG Park in Houston, killing ten people and injuring many more.

The deposition marks the first time the 32-year-old, who founded the festival, was questioned by lawyers representing those who have filed lawsuits against him about that night.

In June, a grand jury declined to indict Scott and five other people on any criminal charges over the surge.

However, according to the outlet, there were more than 1,500 active cases relating to the tragedy back in April. Some of these lawsuits have since been settled, while the first trial is scheduled to take place on 6 May 2024.