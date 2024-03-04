Jason Derulo is touring the UK in March 2024

Jason Derulo has announced his first UK tour in five years.

The 'Ridin' Solo' hitmaker will bring his 'Nu King' arena run to Bournemouth, Cardiff, London's The O2, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, and Glasgow, next March, and wrap the run in Dublin, Ireland, on March 14, 2024.

It will mark his first tour on this side of the pond since 2018's '2Sides World Tour'.

As for new music, in March, Jason hinted at releasing her first new studio album in eight years.

The 33-year-old star hasn't put out a studio album since 2015's 'Everything Is 4', but after signing a new record deal with Atlantic Records two years ago, he's eager to share all the new music he's been working on.

He told fans on Instagram: “I’m finally with a record label I feel really comfortable with.

“I finally see eye to eye, there’s gonna be more music than ever.

“I’ve got some really, really exciting material as well as a really cool project which is an audio experience that has never been accomplished before.”

Jason has had viral hits recently with ‘Savage Love’, ‘Take You Dancing’, and ‘Glad U Came’.

The 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker has been spurred on since becoming a father for the first time to son Jason King - whom he has with Jena Frumes - in May 2021.

He added: “The person that motivates me most is my son Jason King. It’s crazy how life can shift and all the energy and all the goals are now to help his goals come true.”

Jason previously explained how the COVID-19 pandemic made him re-evaluate how he works.

He told new! magazine: "It's been a lot of fun honestly. I can't see myself going on the road again as intensely as I used to. Of course, I want to get back out there and tour but I used to do so much so I'll really keep an eye on my time at home too."

Tickets for the UK leg go on general sale at 10am Friday (22.09.23).

‘Nu King’ UK and Ireland Tour Dates

4 March 2024 – Bournemouth BIC

5 March 2024 – Cardiff Arena, Cardiff

6 March 2024 – O2 Arena, London

8 March 2024 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

9 March 2024 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

10 March 2024 – AO Arena, Manchester

12 March 2024 – OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

14 March 2024 – 3Arena, Dublin