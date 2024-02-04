Marilyn Manson fined for blowing nose on camerawoman at concert

Marilyn Manson has been fined around $1,400 (£1,100) for blowing his nose on a camerawoman during a concert in 2019.

The rock musician, real name Brian Warner, appeared at Belknap Superior Court in New Hampshire on Monday for allegedly spitting and blowing his nose on videographer Susan Fountain as she filmed his concert in August 2019.

He was ordered to serve 20 hours of community service before 4 February 2024 and pay the fine. The judge allowed the 54-year-old rocker to fulfil his community service obligation in California instead of New Hampshire.

In addition, Manson must notify local police if he plans any concerts in the state within the next two years.

The Tainted Love singer originally pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanour counts of simple assault in 2021 and was set to go to trial in August. However, he negotiated a plea deal with prosecutors and pleaded no contest, meaning he neither denied nor admitted to the nose-blowing allegation.

In exchange for pleading no contest, the charge relating to the spitting allegation was dismissed.

Fountain, who did not appear during the hearing, said in a statement read in court, "I've never been humiliated or treated like I was by this defendant. For him to spit on me and blow his nose on me was the most disgusting thing a human being has ever done."

In her complaint, Fountain claimed Manson came close to her camera and spit a "big lougee" at her, striking both her hands with saliva. He later allegedly blew his nose at her and his snot caught her hands and arms.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, the singer said he intends to carry out his service with "people in recovery".

The case is the latest legal issue involving Manson in the past two and a half years. His career was left in tatters after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in 2021. Manson, who has always maintained his innocence, is still fighting lawsuits relating to the claims.