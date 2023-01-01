Blink-182 reveal release date of new album One More Time – classic line-up's first LP for 12 years

Blink-182 are to release a new album in October - the first LP with their classic line-up for 12 years.

The 'What's My Age Again?' hitmakers, who are made up of vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus, guitarist Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker, will drop new record 'One More Time...' on October 20th.

The trio's last LP together was 2011's 'Neighborhoods'.

Blink-182 confirmed the news in a trailer for an upcoming interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, in which they teased three new songs, 'Anthem Part 3', 'You Don’t Know What You’ve Got' and the titular track 'One More Time', which will be released as a single on September 21.

Tom has told how Mark telling him he had been diagnosed with lymphoma cancer inspired him to re-join Blink in 2022, after the star departed the group in 2015 and he was replaced by Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba.

Speaking in the trailer, he said: "I remember telling my wife, ‘I don’t think I’m ever going to play music again, I don’t think I’m ever gonna tour again.'

"Until Mark told me he was sick, and then I was like, that’s the only thing I wanted to do."

News of Blink's upcoming album release comes after the trio - who dropped single 'Edging' last year - teased new music with a series of posters and a mystery website earlier this month.

Promotional posters popped up in numerous locations, featuring the Blink-182 logo and the phrase "One more time..."

According to the Blink-182 Italia fan account on X (formerly Twitter), the background of the posters also included what seemed to be song lyrics.

They read: "Do I have to die to hear you miss me? Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?

"I don’t want to act like there’s tomorrow, I don’t want to wait to do this one more time.”

A QR code included on the poster takes the fans to a 'stall' page on the official Blink-182 website.

'One More Time...' track list:

1. Anthem Part 3

2. Dance with Me

3. Fell in Love

4. Terrified

5. One More Time

6. More Than You Know

7. Turn This Off!

8. When We Were Young

9. Edging

10. You Don’t Know What You’ve Got

11. Blink Wave

12. Bad News

13. Hurt (Interlude)

14. Turpentine

15. F*** Face

16. Other Side

17. Childhood