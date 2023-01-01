Blink-182 announce first new album in 12 years

The classic band members of Blink-182 have made a new album.

One More Time, the Californian band's ninth studio album, will be the first record made by Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker since 2011's Neighborhoods.

The record will be released on 20 October via Columbia Records while the title track will drop on Thursday.

"On the album, One More Time is written about 'why does it take these catastrophes like me being in a plane crash or Mark being sick for our band to get back together,'" drummer and album producer Barker explained in a trailer released on Monday.

Barker was involved in a plane crash, which killed four of the six people onboard, in 2008, while Hoppus had a battle with cancer in 2021.

Guitarist and singer DeLonge added, "Coming out with these words, One More Time, it's like, 'Hey, this is the last time we're going to f**k this up.'"

DeLonge first left Blink-182 in 2005 to form his new band, Angels & Airwaves. He returned between 2009 and 2015 and reunited with his former bandmates in 2022 after Hoppus' health scare.

The All the Small Things hitmakers are currently on the European leg of their world tour. They are next scheduled to perform in Prague, Czech Republic on Tuesday night.