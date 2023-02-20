Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez both file for divorce

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have both filed for divorce.

Following the news of their split in July, Ariana, 30, and Dalton, 28, simultaneously filed for divorce on Monday after two years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the 7 Rings hitmaker cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Dalton reportedly filed a divorce petition of his own almost immediately after.

News of the pair's breakup broke two months ago, however, Ariana and Dalton have been "taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately," a source told People. "They've been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process."

The source added that the split has been "kind and patient", noting that both Ariana and Dalton have now "moved on".

The date of the pair's separation has been listed as 20 February 2023.

Shortly after the news of the split was made public, a source told People that their decision to separate was amicable.

Ariana and the real estate agent began dating back in January 2020. They announced their engagement in December 2020 and tied the knot the following year on 15 May.

It has recently been confirmed by sources that Ariana is currently dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. In July, Ethan filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, whom he married in November 2018 and shares one child with.