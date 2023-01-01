Olivia Rodrigo scraps Australian publicity tour

Olivia Rodrigo has cancelled her Australian publicity tour due to "unforeseen circumstances".

It has been confirmed that the Traitor hitmaker has pulled out of her upcoming Australian promotional tour in support of her latest album, Guts, just four days before she was scheduled to arrive in Sydney.

The 20-year-old was set to host a number of media interviews to promote her sophomore album, however, the events have now been cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances".

"Olivia is devastated that she won't be able to make it, however she's so excited to see her Australian Livies (fans) in 2024," a spokesperson from Universal Music Australia stated.

It was reported earlier this month that the Déjà Vu singer would be travelling to Australia to promote her new album following her record-breaking success in the country.

Olivia was set to host a Q&A session with her Australian fans on 22 September. She was also expected to participate in several local media interviews.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has had three no.1 singles in Australia, including her recent hit, Vampire.

Shortly after the release of Guts on 8 September, the singer celebrated the album reaching number one on the U.S. Billboard album chart.

Last week, Olivia announced that she will be embarking on the Guts World Tour in 2024 in support of the album. The trek is set to kick off in Palm Springs, California, on 23 February.