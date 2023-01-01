NEWS Cher and Alexander Edwards rekindle romance Newsdesk Share with :





Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards have sparked speculation that they are back together.



The Believe singer, 77, and music executive, 37, were photographed holding hands on Friday as they left Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, California after dinner with Colombian singer J Balvin and his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer.



According to Page Six, Alexander held open the car door for Cher and simply beamed when asked by paparazzi if they were back together. Once they were both inside the vehicle, they could reportedly be seen laughing and chatting with their heads close together.



The pop icon was first romantically linked to Alexander in November 2022 after they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at a Versace fashion show in March.



However, TMZ reported in May that they had broken up "a couple weeks ago".



During their relationship, the couple had hinted that they were engaged, however, a source told the outlet for the split report that they were not.



Last year, Cher acknowledged that their relationship looked strange on paper due to the 40-year age gap, but she hit back at their detractors by writing on X/Twitter, "Haters are Gonna Hate... Doesn't Matter That & Not Bothering Anyone (sic)" and "I DONT GIVE A (FLYING) FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS (sic)".