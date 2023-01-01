Chris Brown responds to Tinashe's comments about their 2015 collaboration

Chris Brown has hit back at Tinashe's comments about their 2015 collaboration Player.

During a recent interview on The Zach Sang Show, the R&B singer expressed her regret over the song and insisted that executives at her former label RCA Records suggested Chris' feature to create "this big moment".

"So I feel like, in their mind, they were like, 'You need the support.' He was their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time. To me, I was like, 'Well, this is a pop song. So, I really don't feel like we should put Chris on it.' That doesn't compute to me, but I don't know," she said.

"This isn't like fully bad maybe it doesn't make full sense to me but, like you know, there's some type of, like, compromise and, like, me just trying to, like, figure out how to navigate that scenario."

The Kiss Kiss hitmaker responded by commenting on an Instagram post about her remarks: "NAME 5 TINASHE songs or die ... EVERYBODY DEAD," implying that no one knows Tinashe's music.

In another comment, he added, "She full of dat evil. Shawty career is nonexistent. What's more embarrassing is that she worked with all these people and not one us could save her career."

In the interview, Tinashe, full name Tinashe Kachingwe, also addressed Let's Be Real Now, her 2015 collaboration with R. Kelly. She called it "so embarrassing" and shared that she forgets "that it even exists".

R. Kelly is currently in prison as a result of federal sex abuse cases, while Chris fell from grace in 2009 when he assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna.