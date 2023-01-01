Olivia Rodrigo glad 'teenage girl music' is being taken more seriously

Olivia Rodrigo says "teenage girl music" is being taken "more seriously" these days.

The 20-year-old former Disney kid - who shot to fame in kids show 'Bizaardvark' and ' High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - released her second album 'Guts' this month and she is pleased to discover there are more older listeners enjoying her songs about childhood heartbreak.

She told PEOPLE: "I’m really excited by the way that people are getting behind artists that normally would be deemed for young people. I love interacting with fans who are my age and people who are going through the struggles that I’m going through in real time, but it’s been really fun also to experience those girls’ dads be like: ‘Wow, I remember when I was going through that heartbreak.'

"It’s super cool. Especially with [2021 single] ‘Drivers License', I remember when that came out, people of all walks of life would just come up to me and be like, ‘I remember exactly where I was when I was experiencing that heartbreak for the first time.’ It’s just such a cool thing to see that we’re all so much more alike than we are different. It just makes me feel less alone. I’m just like, ‘Wow, my experiences aren’t really that unique. Everyone has experienced some sort of pain or loss and insecurity'.

She added: "I think people are starting to take teenage girl music a little more seriously, which I’m really happy about."

Olivia recently opened up about her second album's name - revealing she came up with 'Guts' before she had even released her first album 'Sour',

She told Hits Radio: "I came up with the name a few years ago, in fact before 'Sour' even came out, I just really liked the word, the way it looks written down. I like the way it sounds, I like how it has so many meanings. "I hope people scream it and dance to it and I hope it helps them understand and process their feelings in some way, that’s certainly what it was for me."