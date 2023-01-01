Kylie Minogue makes secret 'low-key' trips back to Australia

Kylie Minogue has revealed she makes secret "low-key" trips back to Australia.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday, the Padam Padam singer, who was born in Melbourne but has lived in Britain since 1990, said she has been "bouncing between countries" while in the midst of relocating back to Australia.

"I'm collecting my things, and they're in my nest in Australia. It's really nice to be home," she told the radio hosts. "I'm probably there and you never know it."

The pop star shared that she spends "quite a bit of time" in Australia with family, and was then asked by Jackie if she can keep things "pretty low-key" when travelling between her homes in London and Melbourne.

"Oh yeah, super low-key," the 55-year-old replied. "Which is great, because there's been quite a bit of bouncing around and now with this single and the start of another campaign, it's good for me to know that I have that place of quiet and home and family."

She added, "When you see me bouncing around everywhere going, 'Oh my God, where is she now? What's she doing?' I'm thinking the same thing".

In October 2021, the Spinning Around singer confirmed to BBC Radio 2 she was returning to her home country.

"It is true, I will be basing myself in Australia," she confirmed at the time. "I spent a lot of time with my family this year in Australia and it felt really good... I've been talking about that for a while."

Kylie is currently in the U.K. after performing at Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester on Sunday night.