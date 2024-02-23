Olivia Rodrigo adds 18 shows to Guts World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo has added 18 more dates to her Guts World Tour.

The Vampire singer has extended her tour, adding 18 more shows in Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, Boston, New York, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, London, Amsterdam, Paris, San Francisco, Seattle, and Inglewood, California.

While most of those cities received one extra date, the 20-year-old added two shows in London, California and New York.

The additional performances will be added to the star's previously announced 57 shows across the USA, U.K. and Europe. The tour will kick off in Palm Springs, California, on 23 February 2024.

"My GUTS world tour just added 18 new dates!" Olivia wrote on Instagram beside the updated tour poster. "More dates in many countries yet to come!!!!"

The anticipated tour will see support come from The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress, and Remi Wolf.

Olivia released her second studio album, Guts, last week. She followed the LP's release with the music video for the single Get Him Back! and a performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.