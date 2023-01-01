Drake pushes back new album release date

Drake has pushed back the release date of his new album For All the Dogs to 6 October.

In an Instagram story posted on Friday, the God's Plan rapper told fans the album's delay was due to his ongoing It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage.

"Okay my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show," Drake wrote. "I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to-date we will be spinning back for sure. For All the Dogs October 6th. It's only right..."

The album was initially scheduled to be released on 22 September, the same day Doja Cat is set to unveil her new LP, Scarlet.

On Friday, Drake dropped For All the Dogs' second single, Slime You Out, his first-ever collaboration with SZA. The cover art featured an image of Halle Berry getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 2012.

The It's All a Blur Tour will conclude in Columbus, Ohio on 9 October.