NEWS Kenya Grace set to score first-ever UK Top 5 single with 'Strangers' Newsdesk





Breakout singer and producer Kenya Grace looks set to secure her first-ever Official Top 5 single with Strangers this week. Her major label debut, Strangers gained traction on social media and could vault nine spots to a new peak of Number 3.



Doja Cat eyes a second consecutive week atop the Official Singles Chart, with Paint the Town Red currently tracking to retain its reign at Number 1. The track – lifted from the Los Angeles-born rapper and singer’s upcoming fourth studio album Scarlet – became her first UK chart-topper last week.



cassö, RAYE and D-Block Europe’s unstoppable Prada could reach a new high on Friday, set to jump one to Number 4.



Tate McRae’s viral hit Greedy looks to earn the Canadian singer-songwriter a third Top 10 hit this week, expected to debut at Number 9.



Issey Cross’s The Verve-sampling drum ‘n’ bass smash Bittersweet Goodbye is predicted to break into the Top 20 for the first time this week, jumping three to what could prove a brand-new peak (19).

