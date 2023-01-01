Justin Timberlake calls upcoming NSYNC song 'a love letter to fans'

Justin Timberlake has dubbed the upcoming NSYNC song "a love letter to fans".

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Justin had reunited with his NSYNC bandmates Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Joey Fatone to record Better Place, their first song in over two decades, for the movie, Trolls Band Together.

The singer later took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes peek at how he pitched the idea of creating the track.

The clip begins with the 42-year-old explaining to his bandmates that he had been asked to record a track for the animated film and insisted it would be a good opportunity for the Bye Bye Bye hitmakers.

"So many stars aligned... If we do this song, it's a love letter to our fans," he told them. "I would be honoured to have the group on the song."

Throughout the video, there are several clips of the performers recording an upbeat song, presumably Better Place.

"When the stars align... got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special," Justin captioned the video. "Better Place is coming 9/29. LOVE Y'ALL."

In Trolls Band Together, the third film in the Trolls animated franchise, Justin voices the character Branch alongside Anna Kendrick as Poppy.

The jukebox musical will be released in U.K. cinemas on 20 October and U.S. cinemas on 17 November.

NSYNC, who broke up in 2007, teased their reunion at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.