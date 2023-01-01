Adele no longer taking selfies during Las Vegas shows

Adele has announced that she will no longer be taking selfies with fans during her Las Vegas shows.

The 35-year-old hitmaker has revealed that she will no longer be taking selfies with fans during her Las Vegas residency shows because she is "trying not to get COVID".

Throughout her residency, Adele has been filmed and photographed mingling with fans in the audience and posing for selfies, however, she has now put a stop to this.

"Normally I would absolutely stop and chat and all of that and hear all about your life and be the nosey person that I am," the singer said during her most recent show. "However, I'm hanging on by a thread trying not to get COVID."

Adele noted that her backing singer Amanda was recently forced to miss performances after testing positive for the virus.

"Everyone that I know that I work with has f**king COVID, so it's a miracle that I haven't had it yet," she stated. "And I really do love chatting to you, but I don't want to get sick, I'll take selfies from a distance or shoot your vid."

The Skyfall singer continued, "I might have symptoms and then I can't do my show and I will be damned if I cancel any more of these shows. I refuse to cancel any shows. I just can't risk getting ill. Honestly, my immune system is in the gutter and I want to be close to you and stuff like that, but I just can't risk it."

Adele noted that although she doesn't mind getting sick while on a break, she doesn't want to fall ill in the middle of her residency.

"I got the flu in my last break two days after my final show, and I was thrilled," she told the audience. "I don't mind getting the flu in my break. I don't mind getting sick in my break. I have got nine weeks left. This is my 26th weekend. It was my 50th show last Saturday, which felt like such a milestone."

Her Weekends with Adele residency, which is held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, will conclude on 4 November.