Doja Cat dominates for second week at Number 1 with 'Paint The Town Red' single

Doja Cat is officially painting the town red for a second week at Number 1 in the UK.



Last week, Paint The Town Red became Doja’s first-ever UK Number 1 single, and clings on to the summit once more despite strong competition from Olivia Rodrigo. The hard-edged rap track - which contains a sample of the Dionne Warwick classic Walk On By - is once again the most-streamed track in the country for a second week running.



Meanwhile, completing the Top 3 are two tracks from Olivia Rodrigo’s now Number 1 album GUTS - former chart-topper vampire takes flight back up to Number 2, while pop-punk rager bad idea right? surges back into the Top 10 and manages to reach a brand new high of Number 3. Olivia also secures this week’s highest new entry as get him back! debuts at Number 7, becoming her seventh Top 10 single in the process.



Fred again.. and Obongjayar also ascend to a new peak today with adore u up five (4) and Cassö, RAYE & D-Block Europe’s Prada lifts two (5).



Just outside the Top 10, dance newcomer Kenya Grace rises with the elegant Strangers, up eight to Number 12, while Troye Sivan’s Rush dances to a brand new peak of Number 21.



Continuing her weeks of upward momentum, Issey Cross’s Verve-sampling solo breakout hit Bittersweet Goodbye lands at Number 22, Burna Boy’s City Boys is up nine to 23, and BTS member V secures his first solo Singles Chart entry with Slow Dancing, making a Number 24 debut.



Leigh-Anne and Ayra Starr bring another brand-new entry this week with My Love (28) which becomes both artist’s second Top 40 career entry, as The Rolling Stones’ Angry (34) secures the rock legends their first UK Top 40 single since 2005. Taken from the Stones’ upcoming new album Hackney Diamonds, Angry’s buzzy new music video stars Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney.



Finally, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up once again following their 2020 Number 1 smash hit WAP. The frantic Bongos debuts at Number 35, becoming Cardi’s 14th and Megan’s fifth Top 40 hit.