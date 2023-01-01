NEWS Olivia Rodrigo claims second UK chart-topping album with GUTS Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Rodrigo earns her second Official Number 1 album with GUTS.



Both the best-selling and most-streamed album of the week, according to Official Charts Company data, GUTS racks up 60,300 chart units to outsell the rest of the Official Albums Chart Top 10 combined.



Olivia claims the fourth-biggest opening week for an album in 2023 so far, following Lewis Capaldi’s Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, Ed Sheeran’s -, and Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).



Additionally, Olivia’s chart-topping 2021 debut album SOUR leaps 10 places to return to the Top 10 at Number 8.



Holding strong at Number 2 is American rapper Travis Scott’s former Number 1 Utopia, which is very closely followed by Merseyside indie rockers The Coral’s 11th studio album Sea of Mirrors at Number 3, their seventh Top 10 collection, which lands at Number 1 on the Official Record Store Chart. The Coral also see accompanying collection Holy Joe’s Coral Island Medicine Show make a Top 40 debut at Number 36.



Hit Parade by Roisin Murphy becomes her fourth Top 40 album at Number 5, while legendary duo The Chemical Brothers’ For That Beautiful Feeling, their tenth studio album, bows at Number 6 to become their tenth Top 10.



Rapper M Huncho scores his fourth Top 10 collection with second studio album My Neighbours Don’t Know, landing at Number 9.



Outside the Top 10, The xx vocalist Romy sees her solo debut Mid Air land at Number 15, while further down alternative group Public Service Broadcasting debut at Number 28 with This New Noise.



Mercury Prize winners and London jazz quintet Ezra Collective see their victorious 2022 album Where I’m Meant to Be return to the Top 40 following last week’s ceremony (31) enjoying a week-on-week boost to their album of 1858%.



Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 live recording Rumours Live becomes their 21st Top 40 collection (34) and finally, jazz drummer and composer Yussef Dayes sees his debut solo album Black Classical Music (37) become his second career Top 40.

