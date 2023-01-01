Beyoncé briefly loses voice during Seattle show

Beyoncé temporarily lost her voice during her recent performance in Seattle, Washington.

During her concert on Tuesday as part of her Renaissance World Tour, the music icon appeared to have temporarily lost her voice, causing her to momentarily stop singing.

In a video which has been shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Beyoncé, 42, can be seen coughing in the middle of her performance of her 2011 hit I Care and trying to continue, despite having trouble with her voice.

The Sweet Dreams hitmaker took a brief break to clear her throat and was given a bottle of water by a staff member off-stage.

Only seconds later, Beyoncé bounced back with her usual incredible vocals as if nothing had happened, prompting applause and screams from the audience.

Fans took to the comments section of the X/Twitter post to praise the performer for her quick recovery.

One fan wrote, "This is so D**nnn crazy and incredible. The fact that she carried on and still did all that singing without taking a sip yet. Omggggg (sic)."

Another X/Twitter user commented, "This gotta be the first time in her performances we the viewers will ever see this, such a graceful woman."

The Renaissance World Tour will conclude in Kansas City, Missouri on 1 October.