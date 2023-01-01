Hozier hails Ariana Grande an 'excellent pop artist'

Hozier is always blown away by how "f****** talented" Ariana Grande is.

The 'Take Me To Church' hitmaker, 33, has revealed he is a massive stan of the 30-year-old pop superstar.

In a video for ELLE, Hozier gushed: “I love her music. I think she’s an excellent pop artist, I really do. I think she’s incredibly talented. I think every time I hear her sing I’m reminded of just how f****** talented Ariana Grande is.”

The Irish musician previously performed a cover of Ariana's hit 'Problem' - which also features Iggy Azalea - on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge.

Hozier released his latest album, 'Unreal Unearth', in August.

And he recently teased he is in talks with Ethel Cain about a potential future collaboration.

He told Attitude magazine: "An artist I was in touch with recently and would love to work with is Ethel Cain. I’m very, very excited about her work.

"We touched base recently, we just picked up contact. I’d love to do some shows with Ethel ... maybe write a song."

Meanwhile, Hozier recently insisted he would "absolutely" strike if action was taken over the use of AI in music.

In the film industry, writers and actors have been marching on the picket lines over concerns about the rise in AI, as well as working conditions, and streaming services.

And whilst many artists have been vocal about their fears for the music industry, with it now possible to replicate anyone's vocals using AI software, there is yet to be an official walkout by musicians and songwriters.

Speaking on 'BBC Newsnight', Hozier said when asked if he would strike over AI: “Joining in solidarity if there was… action on that? Absolutely.”

The 'Someone New' singer doesn't feel AI music can be labelled art.

He went on: “Whether (AI is) art or not, I think, is nearly a philosophical debate.

“It can’t create something based on a human experience. So I don’t know if it meets the definition of art.”

Watch the full video via https://youtu.be/iCYk3RDBIuc.