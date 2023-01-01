Sia was 'severely depressed' following her divorce

Sia has admitted that she was "severely depressed" following her divorce from Erik Anders Lang.

During a recent interview on Apple Music 1, the 47-year-old singer revealed that she went through a "dark time" following her divorce from the filmmaker after two years of marriage.

"Well, actually, the truth is that I had just been every now and again writing a song here or there for the last six, seven years," Sia told host Zane Lowe while discussing her upcoming album, Reasonable Woman.

"I got divorced and that really threw me for a loop," the Australian songwriter continued. "That was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed. And so I couldn't really do anything for that period of time."

The pair married in Sia's California home in 2014 but divorced two years later in 2016.

While opening up about her divorce, Sia told the host that she was able to get back into the studio "here and there" and create her forthcoming album.

"Finally, it just turned out we had enough songs to make an album, enough good ones," the Cheap Thrills singer explained. "So I just rely on my management to tell me when we've got enough good ones because I don't really... I can tell when I think one is particularly good, I think I can tell, but they tell me when we've got 11 or 12 or 13 enough good ones, real good ones."

Sia dropped Gimme Love, the first single from the album, on Wednesday and the full record is expected to be released in Spring 2024.

The Grammy winner is now married to Dan Bernard. The pair tied the knot at Dolce & Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy in May.