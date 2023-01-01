Blur, Garbage and Fatboy Slim celebrate 90s with National Album Day reissues

Blur, Garbage and Fatboy Slim are releasing special reissues for National Album Day.

They are among the artists who are celebrating the music of the 1990s by putting out special new versions of classic releases for the 90s-themed event - which honours the album in all its forms - on October 14 with Blur revisiting their second album 'Modern Life Is Rubbish’' with a new vinyl version 30 years on from its release in 1993.

Garbage will be reissuing their 1998 record 'Version 2.0' while Fatboy Slim will drop a halfspeed remaster of his BRIT Award-winning 1998 offering 'You’ve Come A Long Way Baby'.

The list of reissues also features pop records including Eternal's 'Always And Forever', 'Rise' by Gabrielle, 'S Club' by S Club, Simply Red's ‘Blue' and 'Ocean Drive' by 'Lighthouse Family.

Other albums included in the reissue list are Catatonia's International Velvet, Idlewild's 'Captain', Stereophonics' 'Performance and Cocktails', 'Purple' by Stone Temple Pilots and The Cranberries' ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?'.

This year's National Album Day Ambassadors were recently announced as Gabrielle, Declan McKenna, Tricky and Nuno Bettencourt. Gabriel said of the honour: "I am thrilled to be an ambassador for National Album Day. I released my album ‘Rise’ in the 90s and it is the one I am most proud of. I've recently started collecting albums on vinyl myself and really enjoy that they encourage you to listen to a body of work in its entirety”.

Bettencourt added: "I never wanted to put any music out for the sake of putting music out. When you listen to an Extreme album, you're getting something that we're really proud of.

"Albums are a labour of love. They are a snapshot of a time in the artist's life. A story needing to be told. When I think of my favourite artists, I think of the records that I wore out. The experience of getting lost in the music and taking a journey with the band.

"I'm excited to be an official ambassador for National Album Day because that is what rock is about ... So put on your favourite record, or put on something new, and take that journey with the artist. The way it was meant to be."