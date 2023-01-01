Olly Alexander is latest star immortalised by Madame Tussauds London

Olly Alexander is "in shock and disbelief" at being immortalised in wax.

The Years + Years singer's likeness is set to be unveiled at Madame Tussauds London next month, and the 'It's A Sin' actor feels "very honoured" to be seeing his likeness join the likes of Harry Styles, Beyonce and Taylor Swift at the popular tourist attraction.

Olly said in a statement: “I’m completely overwhelmed and honestly in shock and disbelief to think I’ve been made into a figure for the iconic Madame Tussauds London! My brain simply cannot process it.

"Getting to be involved in the process was so cool and I feel very honoured to have been so lovingly sculpted into such a gorgeous figure - I’ve seen a sneak peek and I love it!

"I really can’t wait to hang out with the other figures especially Freddie Mercury, ET and Beyonce.”

The 33-year-old star first met with Madame Tussauds London artists in September 2022, where hundreds of measurements were taken, as well as reference photographs and clay moulds.

Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “We are over the moon to be launching Olly Alexander’s first-ever Madame Tussauds figure. He’s transforming the music landscape for artists and fans alike and his powerful role in ‘It’s a Sin’ has left a real legacy of positive change for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. It’ll be the only place in the world that fans will be able to come and see his likeness.”

“We’re having the best time working so closely with Olly on his figure, his energy and creative spirit is contagious, the hardest part of the process has been settling on which of his showstopping outfits to style his figure in!”

Fans should keep an eye on Madame Tussauds London’s social channels for more news on Olly's arrival at the attraction next month.