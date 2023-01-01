Drake teases new collaborative single with SZA

Drake has teased a new collaborative single with SZA.

The God's Plan rapper, 36, posted an image to his Instagram on Wednesday night of Halle Berry getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 2012.

Drake tagged SZA in the post, while the Kill Bill singer also uploaded the image to her own profile and tagged Drake back.

The photograph contains a 'Parental Advisory' logo in the bottom right-hand corner, which according to NME, suggests it is artwork for an upcoming song - Slime You Out.

"The moment has come omg," one fan commented on Drake's post, while a follower of SZA's gushed on her post: "Omfg!!! You and Audrey doing a collab???!"

While the pair dated back in 2009, the collaborative track will mark the first time the Canadian rapper has worked with the SOS singer. Slime You Out is due to be released on Friday.

Drake is set to release his eighth studio album For all the Dogs on 22 September. It will serve as the follow-up to 2022's Honestly, Nevermind.