Jared Leto reflects on early drug use

Jared Leto has revealed that he grew up in an environment where drugs were normalised.

During an interview with Apple Music 1, the musician, 51, disclosed that he was “always interested” in drugs from a young age.

"I grew up in an environment where there were drugs around. I mean, I knew what the smell of weed is, as a very, very young kid," the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman told host Zane Lowe.

"I remember walking by some trees, like bushes or something as a young kid, very young kid, maybe, I don't know, fourth grade or something. And saying to the other kids, 'Oh, someone's smoking pot there.' They're like, 'What do you mean? What's pot?' They didn't know what that certain spice was. But for us it was pretty normal," Jared remembered.

The singer continued, "I never had a 'no' for any of that stuff. I was always interested in that. I was always interested in drugs, I was always interested in an experience. I always interested in taking some risk.”

Jared then explained the effect that drugs had on him, noting that he had had experiences where the drugs began to control him rather than the other way around.

"Of course, that taking drugs is one thing, but does it start taking you? And in my experience, was certainly one that I took it for a ride and then it took me for a ride for sure," he told Zane candidly.

The Morbius star also revealed that he had had a “moment of clarity” when it came to his drug use.

"I had a moment of clarity. I had an epiphany,” he said. “here were two paths that I could take in life…I guess is the only way I can describe it. And I took that path and I've had very close friends that didn't. And they're not here anymore. Many.”