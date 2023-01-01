Demi Lovato reveals her song Cool for the Summer was about a famous woman

Demi Lovato has revealed that her 2015 Cool for the Summer hit was about a famous woman who she hooked up with.

During her recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 31-year-old hitmaker said the song was inspired by a female celebrity who she had been in a secret relationship with.

"I was thinking about the hookups that I had had with a girl and decided to write this song," Demi, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, told the host.

When the host asked the Heat Attack singer if they would reveal the identity of the mystery woman, they declined and said that they hadn't even told the person who had inspired the song.

"I'm in a relationship now and I feel like that would be inappropriate," they responded. "I missed the moment. Should've said it back then."

Demi is currently in a relationship with fellow musician Jutes. The pair made their romance official in August 2022.

The singer confirmed that she and the woman who inspired the track "never" made their relationship public.

"Sometimes I write songs and I just leave them, let them be," she then told the host.

Demi also noted that the release of Cool for the Summer played a part in her "coming to terms" with her sexuality.

"It was more so like coming to terms with it myself - I didn't actually come out as bisexual until I was 24 or 25," they shared.